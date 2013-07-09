Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch Resigns

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In NPR's business news, Barnes & Noble turns a page.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The CEO of the nationwide bookseller has resigned. William Lynch's exit comes just two weeks after Barnes & Noble announced it was shelving its goal of becoming a player in the tablet business. The company is now phasing out some of its Nook products. Lynch has a tech background, and as CEO focused his attention on the Nook digital business. But the quarter that just ended showed huge losses for the digital devices.

Barnes & Noble has done well selling e-books. When it comes to fancy tablets though, it had a hard time competing against big technology companies, like Apple and Samsung. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.