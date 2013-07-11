Data From RealtyTrac Indicates Housing Market Is Improving

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with fewer foreclosures.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The foreclosure listing firm RealtyTrac says its latest data shows the nation's housing market is improving. The foreclosure process was started on just a little more than 57,000 homes in June, and that's the lowest level for any month in seven years. Completed foreclosures also posted a steep monthly and annual decline. But states including Florida, Nevada and Ohio are still being dragged down by home repossessions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.