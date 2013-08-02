© 2020 WFAE
Bank Of America May Face Charges Related To Financial Crisis

Published August 2, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with new trouble for B of A.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: In a regulatory filing yesterday, Bank of America revealed it may be facing civil charges over its activities during the financial crisis. The bank disclosed an investigation by the Department of Justice related to residential mortgage-backed securities. Bank of America says it's cooperating. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.