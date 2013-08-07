© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Al-Qaida Plot Foiled; Ft. Hood Shooting Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published August 7, 2013 at 8:01 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Yemeni Government Says Al-Qaida Plot Was Foiled.

-- 'I Am The Shooter', Ft. Hood Defendant Tells Court.

-- Cleveland House Of Horrors Comes Down Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Huge Fire Closes Nairobi's International Airport. ( New York Times)

Mediated Talks Break Down In Egyptian Political Crisis. ( BBC)

Pakistani Soldiers Wounded In Shooting At Indian Border. ( Reuters)

British Police Arrest Man In Twitter Threats Case. ( Guardian)

Write-In Candidate, Sheriff, To Face Off In Detroit Mayoral Election. ()

Radioactive Water Still Leaking From Japanese Nuclear Plant. ( Wall Street Journal)

Estimated Powerball Jackpot Is $425 Million - Drawing Tonight. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
