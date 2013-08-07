Top Stories: Al-Qaida Plot Foiled; Ft. Hood Shooting Trial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Yemeni Government Says Al-Qaida Plot Was Foiled.
-- 'I Am The Shooter', Ft. Hood Defendant Tells Court.
-- Cleveland House Of Horrors Comes Down Today.
And here are more early headlines:
Huge Fire Closes Nairobi's International Airport. ( New York Times)
Mediated Talks Break Down In Egyptian Political Crisis. ( BBC)
Pakistani Soldiers Wounded In Shooting At Indian Border. ( Reuters)
British Police Arrest Man In Twitter Threats Case. ( Guardian)
Write-In Candidate, Sheriff, To Face Off In Detroit Mayoral Election. ()
Radioactive Water Still Leaking From Japanese Nuclear Plant. ( Wall Street Journal)
Estimated Powerball Jackpot Is $425 Million - Drawing Tonight. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)
