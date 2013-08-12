© 2020 WFAE
U.S. Postal Service Reports Quarterly Losses

Published August 12, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

The United States Postal Service posted three quarters of a billion dollars in losses last quarter, making it nearly $4 billion so far this year. These losses come despite major trims to the operating budget in 2013. One immediate impact, it looks unlikely that Postal Service will be able to make a multibillion-dollar payment to a retiree benefits fund at the end of September. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.