Top Stories: Egypt's 'Day Of Rage'; NSA And Privacy
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Egypt: Fear That 'Day Of Rage' Will Add To Body Count.
-- NSA Has Broken Privacy Rules 'Thousands Of Times Each Year'.
-- There It Is! Area 51 Revealed In Declassified CIA Report.
And here are more early headlines:
Earthquakes Rattle New Zealand's Capital. ( Radio New Zealand)
Consumer Prices Rise Slightly In July. ( Bloomberg)
High Temperatures, Wind Fan Massive Idaho Wildfire. ( Reuters)
Caribbean Storm Could Form New Tropical Depression. ( Weather.com)
NASA Says Planet-Hunting Spacecraft "Kepler" Is Badly Disabled. ( National Geographic)
Voyager 1 Has Left The Solar System - Or Not. ( Los Angeles Times)
Dispute Over Burial Of Richard III's Bones Goes To Court. ( BBC)
Baseball To Widen Use Of Instant Replay Next Year. ( ESPN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.