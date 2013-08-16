Top Stories: Egypt's 'Day Of Rage'; NSA And Privacy

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Egypt: Fear That 'Day Of Rage' Will Add To Body Count.

-- NSA Has Broken Privacy Rules 'Thousands Of Times Each Year'.

-- There It Is! Area 51 Revealed In Declassified CIA Report.

And here are more early headlines:

Earthquakes Rattle New Zealand's Capital. ( Radio New Zealand)

Consumer Prices Rise Slightly In July. ( Bloomberg)

High Temperatures, Wind Fan Massive Idaho Wildfire. ( Reuters)

Caribbean Storm Could Form New Tropical Depression. ( Weather.com)

NASA Says Planet-Hunting Spacecraft "Kepler" Is Badly Disabled. ( National Geographic)

Voyager 1 Has Left The Solar System - Or Not. ( Los Angeles Times)

Dispute Over Burial Of Richard III's Bones Goes To Court. ( BBC)

Baseball To Widen Use Of Instant Replay Next Year. ( ESPN)

