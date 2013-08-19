Consider Wedding Insurance To Get Hitched Without A Hitch

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Not only are insurers gearing up to protect homes and other investments from the next storm, couples can now protect a different kind of investment.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Which brings us to our last word in business today, which is: Wedding Insurance.

CHANTAL CYR: If your photographer fails to deliver your wedding pictures or if the camera malfunctioned, we'll pay to reconvene the wedding party for pictures.

GREENE: Chantal Cyr is vice president of personal insurance at Travelers.

CYR: There's also coverage for gifts that mysteriously disappear during the wedding.

MONTAGNE: Or if you're caterer goes out of business, there's a policy for that.

GREENE: Or bad weather shuts down your venue, there is a policy for that as well.

MONTAGNE: All that is driven by the fact that weddings have become incredibly expensive. Last year, the average American wedding cost more than $28,000.

GREENE: Wedding policy options at Travelers Insurance costs between $160 and $1,025 - it's a one-time payment. Now, Chantal Cyr says their wedding insurance does not cover everything -does not cover a change of heart.

MONTAGNE: Or - as far as we know - bad wedding singers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE STINKS")

MONTAGNE: Whoa.

GREENE: Had to play that, didn't we? Had to play that.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: I want my money back.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: Now.

MONTAGNE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE STINKS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.