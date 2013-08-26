Use This Site To Delete Old Accounts You Don't Use Anymore

It's hard to know how many online accounts and services each of us has created by now, but it's probably somewhere in the neighborhood of "too many." This proliferation of online accounts has grown a whole crop of password-remembering services that, of course, also require accounts.

It would be great to cut the clutter by just deleting the ones you don't use. But companies don't make it easy, burying the account deactivation pages from view and requiring a litany of frustrating steps to get there.

But now, there's this: a . It's a directory of common accounts and direct links to the deactivation page for each service. And for each vendor, it ranks the difficulty of deleting your account — for example, deleting your Instagram is easy; deleting your Amazon account is hard.

Hat tip to entrepreneur Sean Bonner for pointing out . Readers, let us know how well it works for you.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.