Magazine Touts Arizona's Foliage Over Vermont's Colors

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: say what?

That was roughly the reaction of Vermonters who read this magazine headline. Quote: "Autumn In Arizona and Why It's Better Here Than It Is In Vermont."

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

You see, leaf-peepers, those are the tourists who head north to look at the colorful foliage, are a huge part of the state's economy. An estimated 3.5 million people visit Vermont during the season, spending some $130 million.

GREENE: Arizona Highway made the bold claim for that state's own fall colors. Their publisher says the story was just an effort to show that Arizona is not just desert.

MONTAGNE: In response, the Vermont Life magazine took a jab at Arizona's biggest draw - the Grand Canyon, saying - tongue firmly in cheek - that they had a bigger canyon.

GREENE: A place that surely all of you have heard of: It's Vermont's famous Quechee Gorge.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: We'll vacation there next time, Renee.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.