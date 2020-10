Top Stories: Syria Debate; Is A Military Strike Necessary?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Strike On Syria: Meaningless Gesture Or Necessary Response?

-- Obama Presses Lawmakers For Authorization On Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

In Formal Interview, Syria's Assad Denies Using Chemical Weapons. ( CBS)

Congress Returns To Debate Syria; Budget, Surveillance Issues. ( The Associated Press)

New Snowden Papers Indicate NSA Spied On Google, Brazil Oil Company. ( The New York Times)

NAACP President To Leave Job. ( Los Angeles Times)

Average U.S. Gasoline Prices Increase Slightly. ( Reuters)

New Van Gogh Painting Discovered. ( Bloomberg)

Hiker Missing For Months In Andes Discovered Alive In Shelter. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.