Top Stories: Syrian Rebels On Russian Plan; Putin's Editorial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russian Plan 'Is Just A Lie,' Syrian Rebel General Says.

-- Challenging Obama, Putin Appeals Directly To Americans On Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

Flash Flooding In Colorado Imperils Boulder. ( Boulder Daily Camera)

House Delays Spending Plan Vote As Government Shutdown Looms. ( Bloomberg)

California Wildfire Kills One North Of Sacramento. ( NBC)

Fewer Home Foreclosures Reported In August. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Verizon Communications Sells Record $49 Billion In Bond Offering. ( International Business Times)

1 Million People Form Human Chain Demanding Catalonian Independence. ( BBC)

Lawsuit To Remove "In God We Trust" From Currency Is Dismissed. ( The Associated Press)

Detroit Lions' Suh Slapped With $100,000 Fine For Foul. ( NFL.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.