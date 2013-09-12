© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Syrian Rebels On Russian Plan; Putin's Editorial

By Korva Coleman
Published September 12, 2013 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russian Plan 'Is Just A Lie,' Syrian Rebel General Says.

-- Challenging Obama, Putin Appeals Directly To Americans On Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

Flash Flooding In Colorado Imperils Boulder. ( Boulder Daily Camera)

House Delays Spending Plan Vote As Government Shutdown Looms. ( Bloomberg)

California Wildfire Kills One North Of Sacramento. ( NBC)

Fewer Home Foreclosures Reported In August. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Verizon Communications Sells Record $49 Billion In Bond Offering. ( International Business Times)

1 Million People Form Human Chain Demanding Catalonian Independence. ( BBC)

Lawsuit To Remove "In God We Trust" From Currency Is Dismissed. ( The Associated Press)

Detroit Lions' Suh Slapped With $100,000 Fine For Foul. ( NFL.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman