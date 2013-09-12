Top Stories: Syrian Rebels On Russian Plan; Putin's Editorial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Russian Plan 'Is Just A Lie,' Syrian Rebel General Says.
-- Challenging Obama, Putin Appeals Directly To Americans On Syria.
And here are more early headlines:
Flash Flooding In Colorado Imperils Boulder. ( Boulder Daily Camera)
House Delays Spending Plan Vote As Government Shutdown Looms. ( Bloomberg)
California Wildfire Kills One North Of Sacramento. ( NBC)
Fewer Home Foreclosures Reported In August. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Verizon Communications Sells Record $49 Billion In Bond Offering. ( International Business Times)
1 Million People Form Human Chain Demanding Catalonian Independence. ( BBC)
Lawsuit To Remove "In God We Trust" From Currency Is Dismissed. ( The Associated Press)
Detroit Lions' Suh Slapped With $100,000 Fine For Foul. ( NFL.com)
