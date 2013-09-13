© 2020 WFAE
Jobs, Debt And Home Prices Since The Crisis, In Five Charts

By Quoctrung Bui
Published September 13, 2013 at 10:25 AM EDT

The housing bust started in 2006. The recession started in 2007. But it was in September, 2008 – five years ago this month – that the financial crisis hit its most intense moments. Here's a look at how U.S. households have fared since then.

Home prices have recovered since September 2008
/ Quoctrung Bui / NPR

Student debt has grown while others have fallen
/ Quoctrung Bui / NPR

Workers' weekly earnings have grown while household incomes have declined, because fewer people are working.
/ Quoctrung Bui / NPR

Correction: The headline initially said "four charts." Thanks to the commenter who pointed out that there are, in fact, five charts in this post.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Quoctrung Bui
See stories by Quoctrung Bui