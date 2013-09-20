Top Stories: Chicago Shootings; Iran's Leader Seeks 'Dialogue'
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 13 People Shot In Chicago; 3-Year-Old Most Seriously Wounded.
-- Iran's New Leader Calls For 'Constructive Dialogue.'
And here are more early headlines:
Syrian Rebels, Islamist Militants, Declare Truce In Border Town. ( BBC)
Third Tropical Storm Aims At Battered Mexico. ( The Guardian)
Colorado Gov. Names Chief Flood Recovery Officer. ( The Denver Post)
Deadly Amoeba Discovered In Louisiana Parish Water. ( NOLA.com)
Shooter Sentenced For Attack At Conservative Christian Lobby Group. ( The Washington Post)
Texas' Supply Of Execution Drug Dwindling; Executions To Continue. ( The Associated Press)
Militants Kill At Least 30 Yemeni Soldiers. ( Reuters)
Nintendo's Transformative Former CEO Dies. ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.