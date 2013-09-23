'House Of Cards' Wins Emmy's Director Award

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NPR's business news includes a first for Internet TV.

The video streaming service Netflix claimed a victory at the Emmy Awards last night. David Fincher took the Best Director prize for his work on the political drama "House of Cards;" the first time an online video distributor won in a major category.

This win could help Netflix establish itself as it seeks to compete for eyeballs and talent, although the cable channels dominated the Emmys - especially HBO - which racked up 27 awards, more than any other outlet.