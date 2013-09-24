Top Stories: Kenyan Attack Latest; Obama At The U.N.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kenyan Crisis Continues, Death Toll May Rise.

-- Will U.S. And Iranian Leaders Cross Paths At U.N.?

And here are more early headlines:

Some GOP Senators Won't Back Effort To Impede Obamacare. ( Politico)

Weapons Inspectors To Return To Syria, Russia Says. ( Reuters)

Death Toll Now 8 In Colorado Flooding As Biden Tours Damage. ( NBC)

2 Charged In Chicago Mass Shooting; More Suspects Sought. ( Chicago Tribune)

U.N. To Investigate Whether Lord's Resistance Army Disarming In CAR. ( The Associated Press)

Internal Dispute Prompts Chrysler To File For IPO. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Several Large Dolphins Beach Themselves In Brazil, Some Die. ( The Associated Press)

South Carolina Man Claims $400 Million Powerball, Stays Anonymous. ( The State)

