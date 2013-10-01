Ikea To Offer Solar Panels In British Stores

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Midnight Sun.

The home goods retailer IKEA is known for cheap, do-it-yourself furniture and other going to sell solar panels.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Which is sort of a curious move for a company based in Sweden, a country with regions where during parts of the year the sun never rises. Still, the company has plans to roll out these solar panels in 17 IKEA stores in Britain over the next 10 months.

INSKEEP: Now it's unclear if the panels will be like the furniture and have eccentric names, like Boskol(ph) and Flirt(ph). The company does say that the solar panels will look like flat-screen televisions on your roof.

GREENE: And you don't have to worry about step-by-step picture directions accompanied by wooden pegs and that glue. Full installation will be available.

INSKEEP: Not just because they're available at IKEA does not mean these panels will be cheap. The store's basic solar packages will be sold for just over $9,000.

GREENE: I hope that means you at least get a free side of those Swedish meatballs.

INSKEEP: I hope so.

GREENE: I don't know the eccentric Swedish name for those. But you can never eat just one.

INSKEEP: No.

GREENE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.