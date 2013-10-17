Top Stories: Government Shutdown Ends; Syria's Chemical Cache

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Workers Head Back To Work As Government Reopens.

-- Kerry Hopes Syria's Chemical Weapons Are Shipped Out Of The Region.

-- House Stenographer Snaps, Seizes Microphone In Bizarre Rant.

And here are more early headlines:

New Budget Agreement Also Freezes Congressional Pay. ( MarketWatch)

Syrian Official Says Next Peace Conference With Rebels Set For November. ( Reuters)

Senate Confirms Caroline Kennedy As U.S. Ambassador To Japan. ( CBS)

Colorado Cantelope Farmers Enter Plea Agreement In Deadly Listeria Case. ( Denver Post)

February Trial Set For Michigan's Gay Marriage Ban. ( Detroit Free Press)

30 Million People Enslaved In Many Countries. ( Reuters)

Police Say Airport Worker Planted Dry Ice "Bombs" For Fun. ( Los Angeles Times)

The Great ShakeOut: It's Worldwide Earthquake Drill Day. ()

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.