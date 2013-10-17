Top Stories: Government Shutdown Ends; Syria's Chemical Cache
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Federal Workers Head Back To Work As Government Reopens.
-- Kerry Hopes Syria's Chemical Weapons Are Shipped Out Of The Region.
-- House Stenographer Snaps, Seizes Microphone In Bizarre Rant.
And here are more early headlines:
New Budget Agreement Also Freezes Congressional Pay. ( MarketWatch)
Syrian Official Says Next Peace Conference With Rebels Set For November. ( Reuters)
Senate Confirms Caroline Kennedy As U.S. Ambassador To Japan. ( CBS)
Colorado Cantelope Farmers Enter Plea Agreement In Deadly Listeria Case. ( Denver Post)
February Trial Set For Michigan's Gay Marriage Ban. ( Detroit Free Press)
30 Million People Enslaved In Many Countries. ( Reuters)
Police Say Airport Worker Planted Dry Ice "Bombs" For Fun. ( Los Angeles Times)
The Great ShakeOut: It's Worldwide Earthquake Drill Day. ()
