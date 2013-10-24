Top Stories: Health Care Hearings; World Series Blowout
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- At Health Care Hearings, GOP Will Take White House To Task.
-- All You Need To Know About Game 1 Of The World Series.
And here are more early headlines:
Administration To Delay ACA Penalty By Six Weeks. ( Washington Post)
Obama To Urge Congress To Pass Immigration Reform. ( CNN)
Germany Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Spying Allegation. ( Reuters)
Tropical Storm Raymond Finally Pulls Away From Mexican Coast. ()
Military Training May Have Caused Australian Bushfire. ( ABC Sydney)
BART Rail To Add New Worker Safety Rule After Deadly Accident. ( San Francisco Chronicle)
Vatican Forms Cricket Team, Plans To Take On Church Of England. ( Wall Street Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.