Nintendo Reports More Losses

Published October 31, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR business news starts with more losses for Nintendo.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The world's largest video game company, reported its third quarterly loss in a row - the latest was just over $81 million. Disappointing sales of the Wii U gaming console is the main culprit here. In spite of a name that sounds like a celebration - whee yoo(ph) - it sold just a few percent of what Nintendo had projected a year ago. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.