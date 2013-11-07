Movie Rating System Measures Gender Bias

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today is Bechdel test. In Sweden, some movie makers - some movie theaters are introducing a new rating system that measures gender bias.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The scale grades films based on a concept introduced by the feminist cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Whether a film passes or fails depends on whether it has at least two main female characters having conversations with one another about something other than men - a surprisingly high bar.

GREENE: Yeah, seriously, because many movies actually failed this test, including classics we know well - like "Star Wars" - and also, recent hits like "The Social Network."

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "THE SOCIAL NETWORK")

MONTAGNE: Love it.

GREENE: Fail. (Laughter)

MONTAGNE: One Swedish TV channel plans to show the new rating some respect by running a Bechdel-approved marathon, The movies include "The Iron Lady" and "The Hunger Games." And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RESPECT")