Apple And Samsung Resume Courtroom Battle

WERTHEIMER: Apple and Samsung resumed their legal battles today. Last year, Samsung was found guilty of patent infringement. A judge ordered that Apple be paid a billion dollars in damages. Earlier this year, another judge reduced that amount to $450 million. Now a new trial, where a jury will reconsider both the allegations and the damages awarded. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.