Apple And Samsung Resume Courtroom Battle
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
NPR's business news starts with tech giants back in court.
Apple and Samsung resumed their legal battles today. Last year, Samsung was found guilty of patent infringement. A judge ordered that Apple be paid a billion dollars in damages. Earlier this year, another judge reduced that amount to $450 million. Now a new trial, where a jury will reconsider both the allegations and the damages awarded.