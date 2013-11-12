China Celebrates Singles Day By Buying Stuff

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yesterday, as Americans mark Veterans Day, China celebrated Singles Day. The holiday is a Chinese twist on Valentine's Day, a day to focus not on couples but on yourself.

And apparently the concept is good for business. It has led to an unprecedented online shopping spree. Internet sales in China yesterday beat out last year's U.S. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.

INSKEEP: Ali Baba, a Chinese e-commerce company, shattered their one-day online sales record by 80 percent. A great leap forward and a cultural revolution of sorts.

