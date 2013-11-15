Top Stories: Typhoon Survivors Lack Aid; Syrian Terrorists
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Wait Continues In The Philippines: 'We Have Nothing To Eat'.
-- We Beheaded The Wrong Man, Syrian Terrorists Say.
And here are more early headlines:
China To Loosen One-Child Population Control Policy. ( Xinhua)
Toronto Lawmakers Aim To Strip Mayor Of Some Powers. ( Globe and Mail)
FBI Director Wouldn't Block Congressional Questions Of Benghazi Victims. ( AP)
Several Migrants Die After Boat Founders Off Greece. ( Al Jazeera)
Texas Gas Line Ruptured, No Injuries In Explosion. ( Dallas Morning News)
Obama To Nominate Harvard Physician As Next Surgeon General. ( Reuters)
Baseball MVPs: Tigers' Cabrera, Pirates' McCutcheon. ( Bloomberg)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.