Top Stories: Typhoon Survivors Lack Aid; Syrian Terrorists

By Korva Coleman
Published November 15, 2013 at 8:25 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wait Continues In The Philippines: 'We Have Nothing To Eat'.

-- We Beheaded The Wrong Man, Syrian Terrorists Say.

And here are more early headlines:

China To Loosen One-Child Population Control Policy. ( Xinhua)

Toronto Lawmakers Aim To Strip Mayor Of Some Powers. ( Globe and Mail)

FBI Director Wouldn't Block Congressional Questions Of Benghazi Victims. ( AP)

Several Migrants Die After Boat Founders Off Greece. ( Al Jazeera)

Texas Gas Line Ruptured, No Injuries In Explosion. ( Dallas Morning News)

Obama To Nominate Harvard Physician As Next Surgeon General. ( Reuters)

Baseball MVPs: Tigers' Cabrera, Pirates' McCutcheon. ( Bloomberg)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
