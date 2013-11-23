Building Eco-Friendly Instruments, Paths For Women In Tech

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells host Arun Rath about a female tech entrepreneur aiming to attract more women of color to the field and a company taking an eco-friendly approach to crafting instruments that usually require endangered wood. Watson, who has stayed in hundreds of hotels in dozens of countries, talks about an unforgettable stay in Hong Kong.

