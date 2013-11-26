Top Stories: Holiday Travel Weather; Va. Lawmaker Attacked By Son
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Big Travel Day Could Be Big Mess Due to Weather.
-- 'I Am Alive For A Reason', Says Lawmaker Stabbed By Son.
And here are more early headlines:
France Will Boost Troop Levels In C.A.R., Warning Of Genocide. ( France24)
Report: Free Syrian Army Won't Go To Geneva Peace Talks. ( Reuters)
Quit Now, Florida GOP Tells Lawmaker Convicted Of Drug Possession. ( Miami Herald)
Arizona Officials To Quickly Review Thousands Of Child Abuse Reports. ( AzCentral)
Towboat Sinks In Mississippi River With Petroleum Products Aboard. ( WQAD-TV)
2013 Saw Fewest Hurricanes Since 1982. ( NOAA)
San Jose State Investigates Alleged Abuse Of Black Student. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Washington National Cathedral To Charge Tourists In 2014. ( Washington Times)
10 Former Players Sue NHL Over Concussions. ( Sports Illustrated)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.