NYC Subway's Tardy Notes Take Off

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Let's all now shift gears for today's last word in business. From the realm of public transportation the word is: Late Note.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know, if you were late for school, you might get a tardy note of some kind, this is for adults made late by subway delays. New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has made them available for decades, according to The New York Times. But the program has really taken off since going online in 2010.

MONTAGNE: Let's say the A train breaks down and you're late for a meeting. We hope your boss would believe you, but if not, you can ask for a subway delay verification. Though, it could hours or even days to arrive.

INSKEEP: In which case you might need another note explaining why your late note was so late.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.