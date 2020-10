Top Stories: Budget Vote; Baseball Collision Rules

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's 'Not Great', But House Is Expected To OK Budget Deal.

-- Baseball Plans To Ban Home Plate Collisions; Good Idea?

-- Mandela's Sign Language Interpreter Says He Had Schizophrenic Episode.



And here are our early headlines:

Senate Republicans Plan Talkathon To Slow Obama Nominations. ( CNN)

Kerry Back In Israel For More Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy. ( VOA)

November Home Foreclosures Fewest In Eight Years. ( Businessweek)

Following India, Australian Court Strikes Down Same Sex Marriage. ( The Australian)

Yahoo Email Returning After Days Of Outage. ( BBC)

Federal Government Closes Dozens Of Bus Companies Over Safety. ( AP)

As China's Smog Increases, Pilots To Master Blind Landings. ( South China Morning Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.