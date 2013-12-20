© 2020 WFAE
Police Recover Heroin Packets Stamped 'Obamacare'

By Scott Neuman
Published December 20, 2013 at 8:19 PM EST

Police in Massachusetts on Friday pulled over a suspicious automobile and after conducting a search, recovered more than a thousand small packets of heroin stamped "Obamacare" and "Kurt Cobain."

Four people were arrested after the traffic stop in Northampton in which 1,250 of the packets were found.

Police say the car driver committed several violations, prompting the stop. He was later found to be unlicensed.

The Associated Press says a state police dog found the contraband:

"State police Lt. Daniel Richard says it's not unusual for heroin to be stamped with numbers, words or symbols to identify who's selling it. But he says the 'Obamacare' stamp is one he hadn't heard of."

No explanation was immediately available.

The Massachusetts State Police posted photos on Facebook.

