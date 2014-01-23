Disastrous Weather Could Force Super Bowl Date Change

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

By tradition, the Super Bowl comes on Sunday - Super Sunday, as the perfect alliteration. But this year's Super Bowl is outdoors. In case of disastrous weather outside New York, the league is making contingency plans for Super Saturday or Friday or Monday. Even if the game takes place on time, the weather may be tough. Crews are ready to remove snow. And as for fans, this year, wardrobe malfunction would generally tend to mean you forgot your gloves.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.