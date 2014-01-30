Top Stories: Atlanta Snow Cleanup; Racing's Schumacher Being Woken

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two Days Later, Atlantans Can Retrieve Cars Abandoned In Storm.

-- Racing's Michael Schumacher Being Woken From Coma.

Latest Quarterly GDP Estimate To Be Released Today. ( USA Today)

Ukraine's President Falls Ill; Demonstrators Still In Streets. ( Guardian)

Obama To Meet Jordanian King In California Next Month. ( Reuters)

Missouri Executes Man After Stay Lifted Over Lethal Injection Question. ( AP)

Target Says Stolen Vendor Credentials Led To Data Breach. ( Wall Street Journal)

San Francisco Says Asiana Crash Victim Already Dead When Hit By Truck. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

Movie Academy Rescinds Oscar Song Nomination For Rule Violation. ( UPI)

A Demand For Shorter Movie Previews In Theaters. ( Los Angeles Times)

