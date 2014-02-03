Top Stories: Super Bowl Ads; Obama's Fox Interview

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' Ad Wins Super Bowl Viewers' Hearts.

-- Obama And O'Reilly Hit Harder Than Denver And Seattle: VIDEO.

-- Abortions Reportedly Drop To Lowest Rate Since 1970s.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian President Returns From Leave As Protests Drag On. ( AP)

Report: Libya's Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destroyed. ( New York Times)

Al Qaida Leaders Break Ties With Syrian Islamist Rebel Group. ( Al Jazeera)

Russian Student Fatally Shoots Teacher, Officer At School. ( Financial Times)

Another Earthquake Strikes Greece With Minor Damage. ( Euronews)

Thai Protesters Vow To Keep Up Demonstrations, Despite Elections. ( VOA)

Six More Weeks Of Winter, Predicts Punxsutawney Phil. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.