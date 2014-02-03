Top Stories: Super Bowl Ads; Obama's Fox Interview
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' Ad Wins Super Bowl Viewers' Hearts.
-- Obama And O'Reilly Hit Harder Than Denver And Seattle: VIDEO.
-- Abortions Reportedly Drop To Lowest Rate Since 1970s.
And here are more early headlines:
Ukrainian President Returns From Leave As Protests Drag On. ( AP)
Report: Libya's Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destroyed. ( New York Times)
Al Qaida Leaders Break Ties With Syrian Islamist Rebel Group. ( Al Jazeera)
Russian Student Fatally Shoots Teacher, Officer At School. ( Financial Times)
Another Earthquake Strikes Greece With Minor Damage. ( Euronews)
Thai Protesters Vow To Keep Up Demonstrations, Despite Elections. ( VOA)
Six More Weeks Of Winter, Predicts Punxsutawney Phil. ( CNN)
