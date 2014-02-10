U.S. Dominates Olympic Slopestyle Snowboarding

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Well, the first weekend of the Olympics brought the new and wildly popular extreme sport of slopestyle snowboarding to the Winter Games. Competitors fly down a mountainside, going over a series of jumps, even ride their snowboards down metal rails.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Team America dominated that competition over the weekend, grabbing both the men's and women's gold. Jamie Anderson won for the women. The four-time X Games champion was the favorite going in, and her run was said to be nearly flawless.

For the men, it was Sage Kotsenburg. His big trick was a backside 1620 with a Japan grab. I have no idea what I just said, but it sounds very impressive. It means he spun around four-and-a-half times while flying through the air, and one hand holding onto the front of his board. A slick move, or a sick move, as they say in slopestyle.