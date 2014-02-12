© 2020 WFAE
CVS Stock Rises Ahead Of Lost Tobacco Sales

Published February 12, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Less than a week after CVS announced its decision to stop selling tobacco products, the company's stock is on the rise. Share prices were up 2.3 percent yesterday, after posting higher-than-expected quarterly profits.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

CVS reports it processed more prescriptions and benefited from the introduction of new generic drugs last quarter. Company executives say they hope these sales trends offset a predicted drop in revenue. The ubiquitous pharmacy chain projects it will lose $1.5 billion every year from not selling cigarettes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.