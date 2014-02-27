Top Stories: Ukraine Latest: North Korea Fires Missiles
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Crisis: Pro-Russia Gunmen Seize Offices In Crimea.
-- Once Again, North Korea Fires Missiles To Send Message.
-- First Look: FDA's Nutrition Label Gets A Makeover.
And here are more early headlines:
More Rain, Snow Headed For Parched California. ( AccuWeather)
Car Bomb Kills Several In Somalia's Capital. ( VOA)
Hundreds March In Support Of Captured Mexican Drug Cartel Leader. ( AP)
South Korean Missionary Says He Spied On North Korea. ( Wall Street Journal)
New Mexico Nuclear Waste Site Workers Test Positive For Radiation. ( Reuters)
Government To Investigate "Timeliness" Of GM Ignition Recall. ( Detroit Free Press)
#NoSavesies: Philly Police Ban Items In Dug-Out Snowy Parking Spaces. ( Reuters)
