Not My Job: We Ask Football And Old Spice Star Terry Crews About Cruises

Before he was the star of a hilarious series of Old Spice commercials, Terry Crews played for the championship Western Michigan University Broncos in Kalamazoo, where we are taping the show this week. He went on to play in the NFL and have a successful acting career, including roles in Everybody Hates Chris, Idiocracy, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

We've invited Crews to play a game called "They've having all-you-can-eat shrimp cocktail buffet on the Lido deck." Three questions about cruise ships, the floating behemoths that bring all the comforts of a New Jersey mall to the world's waters.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.