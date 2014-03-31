Japan's Industrial Output Falls 2.3 Percent

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Japan's industrial output fell in February by 2.3 percent. Analysts had expected a modest gain. Factories were apparently bracing for a change in the country's sales tax. It's going up for the first time in many years from 5 percent up to 8 percent.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved that hike to help reduce Japan's public debt, which is the largest of any country in the world.