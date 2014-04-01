Rearview Cameras To Be Mandatory In New Vehicles By 2018

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a rear view.

GREENE: The Transportation Department announced yesterday that rearview cameras will be mandatory in all new vehicles by 2018. The cameras, which help drivers backup without hitting something, will be required equipment in all vehicles under 10,000 pounds.

The agency says the new rule will save more than a dozen lives and prevent over 1,000 injuries each year.