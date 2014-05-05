Portugal To Exit EU Bailout Program

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Portugal says it will exit its European Union bailout program this month. It says it will not need further assistance. This is a big milestone. That small nation once accepted a bailout worth 78 billion euros. Now, Portugal has recovered enough from the global financial crisis to say it can leave, making it the second country after Ireland to pull out of the bailout. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.