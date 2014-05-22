Top Stories: Coup In Thailand; Chinese Attack Kills Several
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Attack On Street Market In Northwest China Kills 31.
-- Coup In Thailand: Military Seizes Control Of Country.
And here are more early headlines:
Russia Signs Huge Gas Deal With China. ( New York Times)
Heavy Fighting Spreads To Libyan Capital. ( CNN)
Lighter Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected. ( WWRC-TV)
House Bill Could Create Group Mailboxes, End Door Service. ( AP)
Census Bureau Finds Growing Suburbs In South And West. ( Time)
In Addition To War, Cholera Now Stalks South Sudan. ( Al Jazeera)
Group To Travel Around The World In Hawaiian Canoe. ( VOA)
Rocker Caleb Johnson Claims American Idol Crown. ( USA Today)
