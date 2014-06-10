© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: U.S. Troops Die In Afghanistan; New Pakistan Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published June 10, 2014 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Possible Friendly-Fire Incident Kills 5 Americans In Afghanistan.

-- Gunmen Attack Near Karachi Airport, As Security Force Mourns Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Briefs Lawmakers On Bergdahl Exchange. ( Politico)

Suspected Syrian Militants Seize Northern Iraqi Government Building. ( AP)

London Summit Opens On Preventing Sexual Assault During War. ( BBC)

Gunmen Abduct 20 More Nigerian Women. ( Bloomberg)

U.S. Foreclosures Fall To 8 Year Low In May. ( Reuters)

Tropical Storm Cristina Blossoms Near Mexico's West Coast. ( Weather.com)

Deadly Storms Strike Germany. ( Deutsche Welle)

Sterling Changes Mind, Will Sue To Keep L.A. Clippers. ( ESPN)

Spiders, Snakes Could Frighten World Cup Fans In Brazil. ( Wall Street Journal)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
