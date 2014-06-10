Top Stories: U.S. Troops Die In Afghanistan; New Pakistan Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Possible Friendly-Fire Incident Kills 5 Americans In Afghanistan.
-- Gunmen Attack Near Karachi Airport, As Security Force Mourns Dead.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Briefs Lawmakers On Bergdahl Exchange. ( Politico)
Suspected Syrian Militants Seize Northern Iraqi Government Building. ( AP)
London Summit Opens On Preventing Sexual Assault During War. ( BBC)
Gunmen Abduct 20 More Nigerian Women. ( Bloomberg)
U.S. Foreclosures Fall To 8 Year Low In May. ( Reuters)
Tropical Storm Cristina Blossoms Near Mexico's West Coast. ( Weather.com)
Deadly Storms Strike Germany. ( Deutsche Welle)
Sterling Changes Mind, Will Sue To Keep L.A. Clippers. ( ESPN)
Spiders, Snakes Could Frighten World Cup Fans In Brazil. ( Wall Street Journal)
