Large Blue Diamond Unearthed In South Africa

Today's last word in business is a mining company's best friend. In South Africa the Petra mining companies says it's found a blue diamond over 122 carats. The company says it unearthed that stone in a mine near South Africa's capital, Pretoria. The largest rough diamond ever found was found in that same mine back in 1905. It's now part of the British Crown jewels, and the BBC reports that the highest price ever paid for a rough unprocessed diamond was over $35 million in 2010, also from that mine. While this newly discovered gem may not wind up in Buckingham Palace, its stunning size means it's sure to be the jewel in somebody's crown. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

