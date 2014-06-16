Top Stories: Militants Take Iraqi Town; Ukraine Loses Russian Gas
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Militant Group Advances In Iraq, Taking Northern Iraqi Town.
-- In Escalation, Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: General To Investigate Bergdahl Disappearance From Post. ( Reuters)
Militants Kill 48 In Raid On Kenyan Coast. ( BBC)
Israel Searches For Missing Teens: Live Blog. ( Jerusalem Post)
Cambodian Workers Flee Thailand Military Rule. ( New York Times)
3 Get Death Sentences In China's Deadly Tiananmen Crash. ( Wall Street Journal)
Fire Widens Near Bakersfield, Calif.; 500 Homes Threatened. ( AP)
Germany's Kaymer Clinches PGA U.S. Open, Sets Records. ( Sports Illustrated)
Rower Headed For Scotland Rescued By Coast Guard Off New York. ( Jersey Journal)
