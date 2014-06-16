© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Militants Take Iraqi Town; Ukraine Loses Russian Gas

By Korva Coleman
Published June 16, 2014 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militant Group Advances In Iraq, Taking Northern Iraqi Town.

-- In Escalation, Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: General To Investigate Bergdahl Disappearance From Post. ( Reuters)

Militants Kill 48 In Raid On Kenyan Coast. ( BBC)

Israel Searches For Missing Teens: Live Blog. ( Jerusalem Post)

Cambodian Workers Flee Thailand Military Rule. ( New York Times)

3 Get Death Sentences In China's Deadly Tiananmen Crash. ( Wall Street Journal)

Fire Widens Near Bakersfield, Calif.; 500 Homes Threatened. ( AP)

Germany's Kaymer Clinches PGA U.S. Open, Sets Records. ( Sports Illustrated)

Rower Headed For Scotland Rescued By Coast Guard Off New York. ( Jersey Journal)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman