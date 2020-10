RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a shakeup in American Apparel. The self-styled, sweatshop-free clothing company has fired it's controversial CEO. Dov Charney was American Apparel's founder and public face. Now he's been forced out amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. The company's board did not give details, but several ex-employees have accused Charney of sexual harassment. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.