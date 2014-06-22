Michelle Wie Wins U.S. Women's Open

Michelle Wie won the United State's Women's Open on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2, her first major title of her career.

"There were moments of doubt in there, but I had a lot of people around me who never lost faith in me," Wie said. "It's just amazing."

Though only 24 years old, Wie's career has been anything but short. The golf prodigy is well known as the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship, when she did so at 10 years old. She has been a fixture on the U.S. golf scene ever since.

Wie shot a final round of 70 on Sunday to come in at two-under-par 278. She now has four LPGA victories and leads the tour's money list.

The other big news of this year's U.S. Women's Open was the qualifying of 11-year-old Lucy Li, the youngest to qualify in the tournament's history (beating out Lexi Thompson who, in turn, took the honor from Michelle Wie). Li did make history, but failed to make the cut after the second day.

