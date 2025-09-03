© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Edenton Confederate monument removed, but lawsuit still looms

By WUNC
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT

A Durham-based group is assessing whether to move forward with its pending lawsuit against the town of Edenton and Chowan County over a confederate monument. Jake Sussman is the lawyer for the "Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

"Over the weekend, they took down the monument, and I think everybody who I've spoken to really welcomes that and applauds the town for following through on that, but is concerned that the town and the county still plan to follow through on putting this up at the courthouse, which we think creates real legal issues," he said.

The town removed the monument over the weekend, after a court dismissed another lawsuit against the town. Officials say for now, the monument is safely stored and will remain where it is until it can be permanently placed at Chowan County's Veterans Memorial Park.
Race & Equity
WUNC
See stories by WUNC