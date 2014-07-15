© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Israel Resumes Strikes; Moscow Subway Derailment

By Korva Coleman
Published July 15, 2014 at 10:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Resumes Airstrikes On Gaza, As Ceasefire Chance Slips Away.

-- Moscow Metro Train Derails, Causing Deaths And Many Injuries.

-- Tobacco Giant Reynolds American To Buy Lorillard In $27B Deal.

-- Kerry Cites Progress In Iran Nuclear Talks But Says Gaps Remain.

And here are more early headlines:

Fed Chair Yellen To Testify About Interest Rates Today. ( USA Today)

Peace Corps To Restructure As Applications Decline. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman