Top Stories: Israel Resumes Strikes; Moscow Subway Derailment
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel Resumes Airstrikes On Gaza, As Ceasefire Chance Slips Away.
-- Moscow Metro Train Derails, Causing Deaths And Many Injuries.
-- Tobacco Giant Reynolds American To Buy Lorillard In $27B Deal.
-- Kerry Cites Progress In Iran Nuclear Talks But Says Gaps Remain.
And here are more early headlines:
Fed Chair Yellen To Testify About Interest Rates Today. ( USA Today)
Peace Corps To Restructure As Applications Decline. ( Washington Post)
