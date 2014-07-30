Top Stories: UN School In Gaza Hit By Mortar Fire; U.S. GDP Jumps

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict: Shell Strikes UN School, Killing Up To 19 Who Sought Shelter.

-- U.S. Economy Rebounds In Spring With GDP Expanding At 4 Percent Rate.

-- Water Main Break Dumps Up To 10 Million Gallons, Flooding UCLA.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama In Missouri To Speak On U.S. Economy. ( Kansas City Star)

U.S., E.U. Add New Economic Sanctions On Russia. ( BBC)

Small Cars Don't Fare As Well In Crash Tests. ( USA Today)

CDC Says Weather Kills 2,000 A Year In U.S., Mostly From Cold. ( AP)

Hall Of Famer Vin Scully To Cover Dodgers Games For 66th Year. ( MLB)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.