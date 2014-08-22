Retailer Gap Plans To Open Stores In India

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with the Gap in India. Retail giant, the Gap, said it plans to open stores in India next year. This comes after the Gap reported a profit rise in the second quarter. The company will open its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan is to open 40 franchise locations throughout the country. There are 235 Gap stores in all of Asia with plans to open 110 locations in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan by the end of this year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.