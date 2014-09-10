© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

German Waiter Trained To Carry 27 Beer Steins

Published September 10, 2014 at 6:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. If you join a large party at a restaurant, the waiter you want to wave over is Oliver Struempfel. The German waiter set a reputed world record for carrying beer. He carried 27 full beer steins, all at once, to a table 131 feet away. Video shows him pressing the glasses together in one great, two-tiered mass. He says he trained for months to build his strength. And we can only hope that afterward, he saved a beer for himself. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition