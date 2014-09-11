July's Airline Flights Were More Likely To Be On Time

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News is taking off on time.

Airline flights were more likely to be on time and less likely to be canceled at the height of the summer travel season. On the nation's 14 largest airlines, about 75 percent of flights arrived on time in July, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That is up a little bit from the same time last year. And it's also a welcome change from the first half of this year, when delays were at their highest levels in years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.